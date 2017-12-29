Lanes back open after overturned semi carrying trail mix cleared from NB I-5 in SW Portland

An overturned semi on Interstate 5 caused delays for commuters in southwest Portland heading north early Friday morning, prompting Oregon Department of Transportation workers to clear the scene for hours.

The semi tipped around 2:30 a.m. on the Southwest Brier Place overpass on northbound I-5, then slid to a stop.

Lanes were closed and traffic was affected greatly for most of the morning.

Here’s a look at that overturned semi on I-5. NB traffic still down to one lane. #pdxtraffic #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/Pvp6r3Kdv8 — Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) December 29, 2017

ODOT crews responded to clear the semi, first having to unload all 50 pallets of trail mix the semi was transporting.

Left lane open I-5 NB at Brier. Two right lanes closed through mid-morning as crews continue to unload trailer #PDXtraffic pic.twitter.com/Ubpt9UynAq — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) December 29, 2017

When the semi could be moved, ODOT closed all lanes to turn it upright.

All lanes of I-5 northbound reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

All lanes of I-5 NB at Brier are open following an early morning truck crash. Thanks for your patience #PDXTraffic — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) December 29, 2017

No injuries have been reported and why the semi overturned currently unknown.

