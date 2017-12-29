Lanes back open after overturned semi carrying trail mix cleared - KPTV - FOX 12

Lanes back open after overturned semi carrying trail mix cleared from NB I-5 in SW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An overturned semi on Interstate 5 caused delays for commuters in southwest Portland heading north early Friday morning, prompting Oregon Department of Transportation workers to clear the scene for hours.

The semi tipped around 2:30 a.m. on the Southwest Brier Place overpass on northbound I-5, then slid to a stop.

Lanes were closed and traffic was affected greatly for most of the morning. 

ODOT crews responded to clear the semi, first having to unload all 50 pallets of trail mix the semi was transporting.

When the semi could be moved, ODOT closed all lanes to turn it upright.

All lanes of I-5 northbound reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. 

No injuries have been reported and why the semi overturned currently unknown. 

