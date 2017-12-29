Lanes back open after overturned semi carrying trail mix cleared from NB I-5 in SW Portland

Authorities say an intoxicated woman who was on a first date with a prominent lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection.More >
Authorities say an intoxicated woman who was on a first date with a prominent lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
A young Oklahoma woman said a mystery man saved her life after she wrecked her car in a wooded area earlier this month.More >
A young Oklahoma woman said a mystery man saved her life after she wrecked her car in a wooded area earlier this month.More >
A man accused of trespassing drove off a pier in Astoria and attempted to swim away from officers before turning around and swimming back to the pier where he waited to be rescued and then arrested, according to police.More >
A man accused of trespassing drove off a pier in Astoria and attempted to swim away from officers before turning around and swimming back to the pier where he waited to be rescued and then arrested, according to police.More >
A Texas man sacrificed his life to save others during a Christmas day house fire.More >
A Texas man sacrificed his life to save others during a Christmas day house fire.More >
A woman accused of driving drunk and striking a pedestrian in a deadly crash over the summer has been arrested after she was located in California, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.More >
A woman accused of driving drunk and striking a pedestrian in a deadly crash over the summer has been arrested after she was located in California, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.More >
Three people have been arrested during a narcotics investigation in the Rainier area.More >
Three people have been arrested during a narcotics investigation in the Rainier area.More >
An overturned semi on Interstate 5 caused delays for commuters in southwest Portland heading north early Friday morning, prompting Oregon Department of Transportation workers to clear the scene for hours.More >
An overturned semi on Interstate 5 caused delays for commuters in southwest Portland heading north early Friday morning, prompting Oregon Department of Transportation workers to clear the scene for hours.More >
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?More >
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?More >