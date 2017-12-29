Washington Co. deputies: Drunk driver who hit man in deadly July crash found in California

A woman accused of driving drunk and striking a pedestrian in a deadly crash over the summer has been arrested after she was located in California, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

On July 30, a 36-year-old Tualatin man who was on a sidewalk along Highway 99W was hit by an SUV. He died from his injuries the next day.

On Friday, deputies identified the driver of the SUV as Michelle McMillan.

The sheriff’s office said McMillan’s blood alcohol content at the time of the July crash was over three times the legal limit.

A Beaverton police officer from the inter-agency Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) obtained information that McMillan fled to California shortly after the crash and the officer alerted the appropriate jurisdiction.

Last month, the Lincoln Police Department in California located McMillan and arrested her for the outstanding warrant. After her arrest, she was lodged at the Placer County Jail in California until early Friday morning, when she was extradited to Oregon.

McMillan was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, DUII, two counts of third-degree assault, reckless endangering and second-degree criminal mischief.

