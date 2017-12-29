Deputies: Volunteer sexually abused two children in S. Oregon kindergarten class

A volunteer sexually abused two children in a kindergarten class at a southern Oregon school, according to deputies.

Jerry Duane Lodge, 72, was initially arrested in White City on Dec. 8. A grand jury indicted Lodge on two counts of first-degree sex abuse involving a 5-year-old student at Lower Table Rock Elementary School.

During the investigation, detectives said they identified a second victim from the same kindergarten class.

On Friday, an additional count of first-degree sex abuse was charged against Lodge.

Lodge was in the classroom through the Foster Grandparent Program facilitated by Community Volunteer Network, a division of Pacific Retirement Services.

The program places senior volunteers in classrooms throughout the Rogue Valley. Participants must pass a criminal background check, according to deputies.

Detectives said once the allegations against Lodge were made on Dec. 6, administrators with Jackson County School District #9 and Pacific Retirement Services fully cooperated with the investigation.

School officials and Jackson County detectives met with parents in the classroom following Lodge’s arrest.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Jason Peen at 541-770-8925.

