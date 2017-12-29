Beaverton retiree wins HGTV contest for new home in Tennessee

A Beaverton retiree has a new home in Tennessee, thanks to HGTV.

Magne Jensen’s name was picked from more than 65 million entries in the HGTV Urban Oasis Giveaway.

Jensen’s prize package is valued at more than $600,000 and includes a remodeled and furnished bungalow-style home in Knoxville, Tennessee, plus $50,000 provided by Quicken Loans.

Jensen told HGTV the biggest prize he had ever won before now was a book from a radio station. He entered the Urban Oasis Giveaway twice a day.

"I figured, what have I got to lose? I've never won anything before, but you never know," Jensen said. "Eventually you've got to win something."

Jensen said he didn’t believe it at first when he got the phone call from an HGTV representative.

"When I got the call, I thought, 'uh huh, right,' and didn't show any emotion," Jensen said, explaining that his mood quickly changed once he realized it was real.

"I've never won anything like this in my life. This is just a blessing,” he said.

Jensen said he and his wife took a family vacation to Nashville, Tennessee last summer and fell in love with the state.

Jensen said he’s most looking forward to the open-concept kitchen in his new home.

The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and was renovated from a duplex with separate living spaces into a single-family home.

“It features natural materials, period-correct details that pay homage to the historical Craftsman style, a muted color palette inspired by the nearby Smoky Mountains and spectacular outdoor spaces for entertaining,” according to HGTV.

