Police arrest suspect in meth, guns investigation connected to gang in Vancouver

Police arrested a suspect as part of an investigation into guns and drugs connected to a gang in Vancouver.

The Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of Southwest Washington Regional SWAT and the Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team, served a search warrant on the 5100 block of Northeast 31st Court on Friday.

Investigators said the search warrant was related to unlawful possession of guns and the distribution of methamphetamine by Sureno gang members.

Miguel Torres-Izazaga, 27, was arrested and taken into federal custody Friday. Police said Torres-Izazaga is a convicted felon who was in possession of an assault rifle, shotgun and handgun, along with 125 grams of suspected heroin.

Investigators said they found evidence of “pound-level” methamphetamine distribution at the home.

The investigation is continuing and no other details were released Friday.

