Debris slide shuts down both directions of SR-4 west of Longview

A debris slide shut down both directions of State Route 4 west of Longview on Friday evening.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the road was closed at Milepost 49 near Bunker Hill Road in Cowlitz County just before 6 p.m.

WSDOT crews responded to the scene to assess the hillside.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area or use Highway 30 in Oregon by crossing the Lewis and Clark Bridge in Longview or the Astoria Bridge in Oregon.

There was no immediate timeline for reopening SR-4 in the area.

