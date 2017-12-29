SR-4 west of Longview reopened after crews clear debris slide

Crews have cleared a debris slide that shut down State Route 4 west of Longview Friday night.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the road was closed at Milepost 49 near Bunker Hill Road in Cowlitz County just before 6 p.m.

WSDOT crews responded to the scene to assess the hillside. Crews said they would come back in the morning to reassess the slide in daylight.

Geotechs assessed the slide Saturday morning and determined that crews could begin cleanup efforts.

Crews were able to clear the debris slide and reopened SR-4 just after 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.