Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at NE Portland restaurant

Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a northeast Portland restaurant.

Officers responded to Eastern Cathay on the 1400 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue at 3:41 p.m. Friday.

Employees said a man was armed with a handgun and demanded money. He left after obtaining cash.

Officers checked the neighborhood but did not locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes and dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

