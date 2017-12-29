California couple dies in crash involving semi in S. Oregon

A couple from California died in a crash involving a semi on Highway 140 in southern Oregon.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Kershaw Road in Jackson County, about three miles northeast of Medford.

Investigators said a 2013 Toyota Camry driven by 65-year-old Vernon Black of Rancho Cucamonga, California, was heading north on Kershaw Road when Black failed to stop at a stop sign.

Police said the car went into the path of a westbound 2001 Freightliner on Highway 140.

Black and his passenger, 59-year-old Rachael Black, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old driver of the semi was not injured and cooperated with investigators. Criminal charges are not being considered in this case, according to police.

