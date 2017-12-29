Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after breaking into vehicle in Cornelius

Deputies arrested a Cornelius man who is accused of breaking into a vehicle Friday night.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle break-in happened in a parking lot near Cornelius 10 Cinemas.

According to the sheriff's office, the owners were walking back to their car and saw the suspect getting into their car. The suspect then took off running.

A witness recognized the suspect and told deputies where he lived.

Deputies showed up to the suspects home and found him standing in the driveway. The suspect, identified as Sheikhnoor Osman Abdi, was arrested without incident.

Abdi was booked into the Washington County Jail on unknown charges.

