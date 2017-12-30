More patrols and transportation options in Portland on New Year's Eve

As many people get ready to ring in the New Year, more officers are getting ready to scan the streets and look for anyone driving under the influence.

Portland police want to remind drivers it has a zero-tolerance policy for drinking and driving. The bureau is encouraging people to use the many services in Portland that can get people home safely.

“We have a DD at all times,” Shawntay Bracamontes said.

“We’re planning on using public transportation,” Erica Hamann said.

“We’re definitely going to take Uber, Lyft, just so that way we know we’re getting home safe,” Mikaela Burgess said.

This New Year’s Eve, the city is offering discounted travel options, thanks to its Safe Ride Home program.

That means a $20 savings on rides with Broadway Cab, New Rose City Cab, Radio Cab, and United Independent Cab PDX. Coupons will be available for pickup on New Year's Eve in Old Town from the Portland Police Bureau and Old Town Hospitality Group. Riders must use the Broadway Cab app (Android/iOS) for the Broadway Cab discount.

A $10 savings on rides with Lyft and Uber. Riders can access the discount by entering the promo code VISIONZERO into their apps.

Free TriMet and Portland Streetcar rides after 8 p.m. MAX trains will run until about 3 a.m.

“Either stay off the road or I think definitely you have a designated driver," Kourtney Whitley said.

