Police investigate deadly shooting in Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to the reports of shots fired in the 12500 block of Northeast 28th Street just after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was dead.

There is no suspect information at this time but detectives do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Major Crime Unit are investigating.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.