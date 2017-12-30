'Way too close to home': Neighbors on edge after Vancouver deadly shooting

Vancouver police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to the reports of shots fired in the 12500 block of Northeast 28th Street just after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the sidewalk.

FOX 12 spoke with neighbors who said they woke up to the traumatizing scene.

"It was pretty scary, there was no doubt that it was gunfire. There were four fast, you know, pop pop pop. And then a short brief and then a pop pop pop pop again," said Chryssa Hunlock. “Way too close to home.”

Hunlock lives in apartments near where the shooting happened. She says she's only lived there for about three months.

"I moved here from the Cully neighborhood because I wanted a gated community and to feel safe," Hunlock said.

Hunlock says she chose the neighborhood because it's surrounded by schools. Other neighbors say the same.

"Very frightening, kinda very scary now. My kids normally play outside by themselves while I sit right here and they ride their bikes but now like, I have to be on their toes," said one neighbor.

There is no suspect information at this time but detectives do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Major Crime Unit are investigating.

