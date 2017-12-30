Deputies: Man robs Waldport bank at gunpoint

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Waldport at gunpoint.

Deputies said at 5:55 p.m. Friday evening, a man entered a Columbia Bank demanding money.

The man showed a gun and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies said the man fled the scene before officers got to the bank.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, the man is described as 25-35 years old, 6 feet tall, approximately 210 lbs, with dark hair.

Deputies said the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the letters "D.N.Y.F" in white, blue jeans, a blue or purple bandanna over his face, and a blue latex or similar glove on his right hand.

If you have any information regarding the robbery, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 541-265-0669.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.