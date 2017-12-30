Deputies: Missing 68-year-old man found safe in Beaverton

A 68-year-old man who was reported missing has been found safe in Beaverton.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office says at 11:14 p.m. Friday, a deputy came across an SUV sitting on the side of Northwest 185th Avenue near Northwest West Union Rd in the Bethany neighborhood. There was no one in or around the SUV, which belongs to 68-year-old John C. Cross.

Deputies learned Cross has been contacted by police several times over the past two weeks in Beaverton, Tigard, and Hillsboro and appeared to be disoriented or confused.

Multiple deputies and a WCSO K-9 team searched the surrounding area, including Bethany Lake Park and local businesses, and did not find him.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies reported that Cross was found safe in Beaverton near Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway.

No other information is available at this time.

