Washington Co. Deputies ask for help to find missing man

Deputies are asking for the public's assistance locating a 68-year-old man who has been staying in the Portland area.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office says at 11:14 p.m. Friday, a deputy came across an SUV sitting on the side of Northwest 185th Avenue near Northwest West Union Rd in the Bethany neighborhood. There was no one in or around the SUV, which belongs to 68-year-old John C. Cross.

Deputies learned Cross has been contacted by police several times over the past two weeks in Beaverton, Tigard, and Hillsboro and appeared to be disoriented or confused.

Multiple deputies and a WCSO K-9 team searched the surrounding area, including Bethany Lake Park and local businesses, and did not find him.

Cross was most recently living in Brookings, Oregon, but has been in the Portland metro area, possibly staying at motels in the Gresham or Troutdale area.

Cross is described as a 68-year-old white male, 5'7" tall, 155 pounds, with a mostly bald head and a white beard. He has been seen wearing a green or gray fedora in the past.

Deputies towed Cross' SUV out of the road, so it is unknown if he has access to a different vehicle.

Deputies spoke with Cross' family members in California who also did not know where he may be.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.