Deputies: Woman hit, killed by car in Jackson Co.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.

Deputies said they responded to the crash at the 3-mile marker of Meadows Road in White City at 5:37 a.m.

According to deputies, a silver Volkswagen Bug was traveling south on Meadows Road when it hit a woman who was standing in the middle of a lane.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the crash happened before sunrise on an unlit roadway.

Deputies do not believe excessive speed or driver impairment contributed to the crash. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The name of the woman who was hit has not been released.

