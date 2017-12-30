Police: Man armed with knife robs Tobacco Town in SE Portland

Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed Tobacco Town in southeast Portland Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the smoke shop, located at 4860 Southeast 82nd Avenue, at 8:06 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to an employee who said the suspect entered the store, armed with a knife, and demanded money. After obtaining cash, the suspect left without incident.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but did not locate him.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black mask, and armed with a knife.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0405.

