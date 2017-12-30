Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Argay Terrace neighborhood Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 13000 block of Northeast Prescott Drive at 10:48 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a home that was struck by gunfire and evidence of gunfire. No injuries have been reported.

Police said no suspects have been located, and there is no useful suspect descriptions to share at this time.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.