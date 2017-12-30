Man arrested at PDX baggage claim; travelers mistakenly told to evacuate

An arrest made at the Portland International Airport caused chaos after travelers were mistakenly told to evacuate the baggage claim area late Friday night.

The Port of Portland said just after 10 p.m. an officer had contacted a man who was sleeping in the baggage claim area in violation of Port of Portland Ordinance.

The officer identified the man as Alexander F. Plata and learned he had a misdemeanor warrant out of Marion County. The officer told Plata he was under arrest and attempted to place him into handcuffs.

The Port of Portland said Plata resisted, turned and fully grabbed the handle of the officer's pistol. The officer called for backup, and before more officers arrived, the officers was able to pull free of Plata and maintain control of his pistol.

Plata was taken into custody and placed in maximum restraint.

The Port of Portland said during the arrest, an unauthorized announcement was made in the baggage claim area stating there was an airport emergency and asking people to evacuate.

According to the Port of Portland, it is unclear who initiated the announcement. Police said there were no other dangers and an additional announcement was made just minutes later stating there was no emergency.

Plata has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.