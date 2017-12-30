TriMet offering free rides on NYE starting at 8 p.m.

Many people will be heading out on Sunday to celebrate the start of the New Year. And to help, TriMet is offering free rides.

Starting at 8 p.m., TriMet bus and MAX train services will be free for all riders. TriMet is also extending late-night service with the MAX lines running until 3 a.m.

Portland Streetcar service is also free for Sunday night.

"With this service there is no need to stop by the ticket vending machine, you can bypass the fare box, don't tap the hop reader, just simply hop on board," said Tia York with TriMet.

MAX trains and buses will be on Sunday service, so riders should check the schedule in advance.

