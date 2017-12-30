Marion County mother accused of giving toddler son cocaine

Western Gas is recalling 45.7 million gallons of propane after discovering it may not contain sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers to a gas leak.More >
Police said they responded to the reports of shots fired in the 12500 block of Northeast 28th Street just after 4 a.m.
A Marion County woman is behind bars, accused of giving her toddler son cocaine.
73. That's the number of people who were stung by Stingrays on Friday in Huntington Beach, California, a record for the area.
The Times Square restaurant opened by Food Network star, Guy Fieri, is calling it quits. Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in New York is closing on December 31.
Apple has released their list of the most popular songs and albums downloaded from the iTunes store. How many of these songs or albums do you own?
The family of a Spokane woman is suing Alaska Airlines and a contractor after a 75-year-old woman fell down an escalator in a wheelchair at Portland International Airport and later died.
A Christmas Day lottery glitch in South Carolina has left officials trying to determine how to deal with thousands of unexpected winners.
Did you know the Time's Square ball weights six tons? Or that 360 million glasses of sparkling wine are consumed in the U.S. on New Year's Eve?
