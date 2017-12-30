Marion County mother accused of giving toddler son cocaine

A Marion County woman is behind bars, accused of giving her toddler son cocaine.

“I can’t imagine harming a child so my heart is broken by this,” Heidi Sjolander, Beau’s Grandmother said.

Sjolander is talking about her grandson Beau.

“He’s a new 3-year-old,” Sjolander said.

But at just 2, Sjolander claims he became lethargic after a visit with his mother in September. She said he tested positive for cocaine shortly after.

“He’s been through a lot in his young life and I feel very blessed to have him here,” Sjolander said.

On Dec. 20, Kalin Swartz was arrested. She’s facing two felony charges, including assault and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.

“He’s a lucky little guy to be alive,” Sjolander said.

"We’re hoping that she will continue to stay behind bars for my grandchild’s safety,” continued Sjolander.

Sjolander said her son currently has custody of Beau. Swartz is set to be in court in January.

