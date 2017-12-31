Police: Fugitive wanted in 2 shootings arrested in Vancouver

Vancouver police said a fugitive wanted in two shootings was arrested early Sunday morning.

Police said at about 2:15 a.m., an officer saw 22-year-old Isaac Frazier in a car.

Frazier was wanted on a felony warrant and was the suspect in two shootings that happened in Vancouver over the past few months.

He was taken into custody without incident by patrol units, according to Vancouver Police.

Police said Frazier was booked into the Clark County Jail in connection with a shooting that happened in the Quarterdeck Bar parking lot on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on November 8.

Frazier was also charged in connection with a shooting on December 3 on the 4600 block of Northeast 132nd Place in Vancouver Washington.

Police said Frazier faces a list of charges, including assault, robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

