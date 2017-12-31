OSP investigates deadly crash in Douglas Co.

Oregon State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Douglas County.

On Saturday, OSP said officers responded to a crash at 4:47 p.m. responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 38 near Milepost 14.

Preliminary information indicates a westbound silver 2004 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Candelario Rincon-Hamm from Coos Bay left the road for unknown reasons.

The car hit a tree, rolled multiple times down an embankment and overturned in the North Umpqua River according to Oregon State Police.

Rincon-Hamm was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatigue and weather conditions are being looked at by investigators as possible contributing factors of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.