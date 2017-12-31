TriMet service delayed after car and train collide

Two TriMet service lines were disrupted Sunday afternoon after a collision between a car and MAX train.

According to TriMet officials, the incident happened just after 11:15 a.m. just east of the Goose Hollow Southwest Jefferson Street Station.

Officials said the train was traveling at low speed on a curve when the crash occurred.

Service on the eastbound MAX Blue and Red lines was expected to be disrupted through 1 p.m. as crews were clearing the scene.

TriMet officials said the one rider requested to be taken to the hospital from the scene, but it was unclear what injuries they had.

