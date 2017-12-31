TriMet service delayed after car and train collide

Any smokers 20 and under may be stocking up before a new state rule goes into effect at midnight.More >
Any smokers 20 and under may be stocking up before a new state rule goes into effect at midnight.More >
Cyclists in Oregon will be paying more starting Monday as part of the state’s new transportation package.More >
Cyclists in Oregon will be paying more starting Monday as part of the state’s new transportation package.More >
Troopers with the Oregon State Police said a 7-year-old boy died at the scene of a crash on Highway 58 in Lane County Saturday afternoon.More >
Troopers with the Oregon State Police said a 7-year-old boy died at the scene of a crash on Highway 58 in Lane County Saturday afternoon.More >
To help you out, we've created a purchase calendar to help you plan your shopping for the year.More >
To help you out, we've created a purchase calendar to help you plan your shopping for the year.More >
Police in Beaverton said officers are searching for a driver they say fled from his vehicle following a crash Sunday afternoon.More >
Police in Beaverton said officers are searching for a driver they say fled from his vehicle following a crash Sunday afternoon.More >
Police said they responded to the reports of shots fired in the 12500 block of Northeast 28th Street just after 4 a.m.More >
Police said they responded to the reports of shots fired in the 12500 block of Northeast 28th Street just after 4 a.m.More >
From the famous to the infamous, from pioneers in music and media to controversial characters. Take a look at the people who've died this year.More >
From the famous to the infamous, from pioneers in music and media to controversial characters. Take a look at the people who've died this year.More >
Western Gas is recalling 45.7 million gallons of propane after discovering it may not contain sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers to a gas leak.More >
Western Gas is recalling 45.7 million gallons of propane after discovering it may not contain sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers to a gas leak.More >
Californians may awake on New Year's Day to a stronger-than-normal whiff of marijuana as America's cannabis king lights up to celebrate the state's first legal retail pot sales.More >
Californians may awake on New Year's Day to a stronger-than-normal whiff of marijuana as America's cannabis king lights up to celebrate the state's first legal retail pot sales.More >
A Marion County woman is behind bars, accused of giving her toddler son cocaine.More >
A Marion County woman is behind bars, accused of giving her toddler son cocaine.More >