Troopers: 7-year-old dies in two-car crash in Lane Co.

Troopers with the Oregon State Police said a 7-year-old boy died at the scene of a crash on Highway 58 in Lane County Saturday afternoon.

The troopers responded to the scene near milepost 57 around 3:40 p.m., where a gray 2006 Dodge 1500 pickup collided with a blue 2006 Honda CRV, in which the boy was a passenger.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Dodge was traveling east when for an unknown reason the driver lost control and crossed into the path of the oncoming westbound Honda.

The driver of the Honda, along with an adult passenger and their 15-month-old daughter, all from Veneta, were all taken to a Springfield-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, who was from Troutdale, and single passenger from St Helens were uninjured, and troopers said the driver of the pickup was cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators said alcohol or other intoxicating impairment did not seem to be a factor in the crash and also noted that all of the occupants in both vehicles were properly restrained in seat belts and child safety and booster seats.

OSP crash reconstruction personnel are continuing to investigate the crash, which had Highway 58 completely closed for two hours and partially closed for another four hours.

The Oregon Department of Transportation and Oakridge Fire Department assisted in the response to this incident.

