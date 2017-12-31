Police searching for driver in Beaverton hit-and-run

Police in Beaverton said officers are searching for a driver they say fled from his vehicle following a crash Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Green Lane just before 1:45 p.m.

According to officers, the man was driving recklessly prior to the crash.

A K-9 team was brought in to search the area, but so far officers have been unable to locate the driver.

We are currently working a non injury hit and run in the area of Hall/Green Ln. We are tracking the suspect with a K9 team so we are asking citizens to avoid the area for the next half hour. If you happen to be in the area and see something suspicious please call 503-629-0111. pic.twitter.com/JAmd1DHaEU — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) December 31, 2017

Patrol teams are working to clear the scene. There have been no injuries reported at this time due to this incident.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area is asked to call the Beaverton Police Department at 503-629-0111.

