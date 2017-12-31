New Year brings a new tax for Oregon cyclists

Cyclists in Oregon will be paying more starting Monday as part of the state’s new transportation package.

Beginning with the new year, there will be a flat tax of $15 on new bicycles that are sold in Oregon. The tax applies to bikes with a retail price of at least $200 and 26-inch wheels.

Cyclists and bike shop owners who spoke with FOX 12 Sunday were mixed in their reactions to the new tax.

“I don't think it's really going to affect bike sales, per se. People are generally trying to get more on bikes and maybe less hopefully off of cars. At least that's my goal,” Veloce Bicycles owner Brent Engstrom said. “So I think $15 is not going to deter somebody from doing that, especially if they know in the long run, ‘Hey, that $15 is going to go towards a new trail near my house.’"

"People, especially in this city I think, people get bikes to get rid of all the car costs that go into having a car,” cyclist Brittany Parriett countered. “I mean there are so many things. You’ve got to do your tags, you’ve got to do all that stuff. So, that's too bad."

The new $15 tax will be paid at the register at the point-of-sale.

Oregon drivers will also be paying more taxes for the transportation funding plan. A statewide gas tax will go up four cents to 34 cents.

Car registration fees will jump from $13 to $43, and regular title fees will go from $16 to $93.

