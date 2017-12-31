Portland offering many discounted or free transportation options for New Year's Eve

After ringing in the New Year, it’s important to find a safe ride home, and Sunday night there were many discounted and even free transportation options offered to revelers in Portland.

As an Uber driver on New Year’s Eve, Benjamin Shulte said he would spend most of his Sunday night and early Monday morning taking people to and from bars.

“That’s good because you’re taking people who are impaired off the road,” Shulte explained.

Wanda and George Osgood used Uber Sunday night for a different reason.

“We are going to a wedding,” Wanda Osgood said. “A New Year’s wedding.”

The couple chose the ride-sharing service so they could enjoy the wedding and most importantly get home safely.

“It’s a good idea to be as safe as you can be,” Wanda said.

If the idea of safety was not enough, the city of Portland was also offering incentives New Year’s Eve with their Safe Ride Home program.

The program offered a $20 savings on rides with Broadway Cab, New Rose City Cab, Radio Cab, and United Independent Cab PDX.

Coupons were available for pickup on New Year's Eve in Old Town from the Portland Police Bureau and Old Town Hospitality Group, and city officials said riders must use the Broadway Cab app for the Broadway Cab discount.

For those who prefer to use a ride-hailing service, the program offers a $10 savings on rides with Lyft and Uber. Riders can access the discount by entering the promo code VISIONZERO into their apps.

People looking to use public transit can take advantage of free TriMet and Portland Streetcar rides after 8 p.m. MAX trains will run until about 3 a.m. Details about TriMet service on New Year's Eve can be found at TriMet.org.

For riders like George and Wanda, the options are a great way to celebrate smart.

“It’s a great way to get downtown or to a facility without having to pay parking downtown or worry about driving after having a beer or two,” George Osgood said.

