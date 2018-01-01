Clark Co. deputies: Man reported missing after leaving camping group

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a 27-year-old man who went missing while camping over the weekend.

Deputies said Vadim Mukhin was last seen in Washington state’s Larch Mountain area Saturday. He was camping with friends in the Sunset Falls campground.

The sheriff’s office said he had been drinking with a friend when he wandered away from the group. Mukhin has not been seen since.

His sister, Tatiana Mukhin, told FOX 12 on Monday afternoon that Vadim, known to family and friends as JR, had gone to get cell service and vanished.

She said two weeks ago he had returned from a four-month mission trip in Panama and had gone camping with friends and family. Mukhin said search teams have been combing over a two mile area on the ground and in the river.

She said he was last seen possibly wearing a tan snowboarding jacket and possibly a hat.

"They're searching," Mukhin said. "We're still hoping, still praying. It is not like him to go off and not return."

Searching roads on Larch Mt. Washington on New Years Eve. pic.twitter.com/TmZwqJayhs — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) January 1, 2018

Deputies are asking anyone with information on Mukhin to call 911.

