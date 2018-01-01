Providence Portland welcomes first baby born in new year

A little boy was the first baby born at a Providence Oregon hospital in 2018 early Monday morning.

Adonzhay Avritt was born at Providence Portland at 12:32 a.m. He weighs 6 pounds 14 ounces and is 19.5 inches long.

He is the second child of his Portland parents, so he is now a little brother to one sister

Providence said Adonzhay was originally due Christmas Day, but apparently decided he wanted to be born on a different holiday.

The first baby born in 2018 at a Legacy Portland hospital was born about an hour and a half after Adonzhay.

Also, OHSU's first birth of the year was just before 3 a.m.

