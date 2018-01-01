Meet the first baby born in 2018 at a Legacy Portland hospital

Just about two hours after the clock struck midnight for 2018, a baby boy was the first child born at a Legacy hospital in Portland in the new year.

Chase Stanley Hallstone was born at 1:57 a.m. at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

He weighs 6 pounds 11 ounces and is 20 inches long.

“According to dad, mom is a rock star and baby is doing great!” Legacy said.

The first baby born in 2018 at a Providence Oregon hospital was also born in Portland about an hour and a half before Chase.

Also, OHSU's first birth of the year was just before 3 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.