Man shot multiple times in central Oregon bar; attempted murder suspect arrested

A man was critically injured in a shooting at a Prineville bar and the suspect was arrested on charges including attempted murder.

Officers, troopers and deputies responded to Crossroads on the 100 block of Northeast 3rd Street at 1:15 a.m. Monday.

A 38-year-old Bend man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Bend hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Officers searched the area and located the shooting suspect, 26-year-old Omar Ramzi Araim of Prineville, walking on the 400 block of North Main Street.

Araim was arrested and booked into the Crook County Jail on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault. Police said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Police did not release any other details or a possible motive, but officers said there are not believed to be any outstanding suspects in connection with this case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sgt. James Peterson at 541-447-8336.

