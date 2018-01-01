Las Vegas shooting victim’s ashes released over Pacific Ocean on - KPTV - FOX 12

Las Vegas shooting victim’s ashes released over Pacific Ocean on Oregon coast

DEPOE BAY, OR (KPTV) -

A dozen friends and family members gathered at the Oregon coast to remember a victim of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Cameron Robinson, 28, was one of the 58 people killed in the Oct. 1 shooting.

Robinson was born in Nevada, but he grew up and attended schools in the Salem area. At the time of his death, he worked in the business department for the city of Las Vegas.

On Monday, six balloons were released with his ashes at a park near Depoe Bay.

People who knew him best described Robinson as caring and driven to succeed.

His mother, Diane Bradley, said he was her closest companion and they went on regular outings to the Oregon coast to hike and pick berries.

“Cameron was an amazing kid, young man,” she said. “He was a go-getter, goal-oriented. He always had an itinerary wherever he went.”

On Monday, friends and family also released balloons carrying the ashes of Robinson’s 10-year-old sister Dixie, who died in a car crash five years ago.

