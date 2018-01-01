Vacant home burns in Clackamas Co. as firefighters deal with needles on ground

A fire tore through a vacant home on Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard as firefighters were forced to deal with a large number of needles on the ground.

Clackamas Fire District #1 crews responded to the 7800 block of Johnson Creek Boulevard at around 7 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters found 20-foot flames shooting up from the back of the house. They quickly attacked the fire and put it out within minutes.

A fire district spokesman said the situation was made more dangerous by the number of needles at the scene.

Investigators said transients were staying in the home, but nobody was inside when they arrived at the scene.

*Update* Johnson Creek fire started upstairs. Transient occupants. Dangerous for firefighters due to amount of needles on scene. Investigator enroute.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

