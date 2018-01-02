Police searching for car prowler who was caught on camera in Kei - KPTV - FOX 12

Police searching for car prowler who was caught on camera in Keizer

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance image of Keizer car prowler suspect. Surveillance image of Keizer car prowler suspect.
KEIZER, OR (KPTV) -

Police are searching for a car prowler who was caught on camera in a Keizer neighborhood.

FOX 12 viewer Samantha McIntosh shared surveillance video of the suspect who broke into cars along Woodwind Court North early Sunday morning.

McIntosh said the man got into her family’s truck and stole the radio and speakers. She said he also hit several other cars along the street.

“He really messed with the wrong neighborhood and I hope that he gets caught,” McIntosh said.

McIntosh was able to freeze her surveillance video and capture a pretty clear image of the suspect’s face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Keizer Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.