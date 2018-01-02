Police searching for car prowler who was caught on camera in Keizer

Police are searching for a car prowler who was caught on camera in a Keizer neighborhood.

FOX 12 viewer Samantha McIntosh shared surveillance video of the suspect who broke into cars along Woodwind Court North early Sunday morning.

McIntosh said the man got into her family’s truck and stole the radio and speakers. She said he also hit several other cars along the street.

“He really messed with the wrong neighborhood and I hope that he gets caught,” McIntosh said.

McIntosh was able to freeze her surveillance video and capture a pretty clear image of the suspect’s face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Keizer Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.