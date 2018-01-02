Vancouver police locate woman reported missing early Tuesday - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver police locate woman reported missing early Tuesday

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Officials with the Vancouver Police Department said a woman report missing early Tuesday morning has been located and is safe.

Officers said 49-year-old Abigail Haas is now home with her family.

The department said that a concerned citizen saw Haas and contacted 911.

Department officials thanked the public for their help in this case.

