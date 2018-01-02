Vancouver police locate woman reported missing early Tuesday

In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."More >
A 16-year-old New Jersey boy armed with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend inside the home where they lived, authorities said Monday.More >
Customers and employees of a pair of longtime Portland restaurants were left with many questions after the two spots abruptly closed for good over the holiday weekend.More >
A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder after detectives said he threw his 6-year-old stepson against a wall and beat him to death inside a motel room.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
Minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve, massive flames tore through a house in Woodburn. No one was hurt, but everything was caught on camera.More >
Emergency crews responded to the 10500 block of Southwest River Road, south of Farmington Road, on Tuesday afternoon.More >
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a 27-year-old man who went missing while camping over the weekend.More >
Beer, water and carbonated soft drinks containers that are 3 liters or smaller were previously covered under the state's bottle bill.More >
Deputies were told the two headstones had been outside a Hazel Dell apartment complex for at least six years, but they were only recently discovered after someone flipped them over.More >
