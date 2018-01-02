Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, Jan. 2

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
"The Biggest Clothing Swap in the Northwest" is coming to Portland's Crystal Ballroom Sunday! Want to take part? Learn more at CrystalBallroomPDX.com.
MORE'S DIY expert Eric G. has a lot of easy tricks and fixes for your home. Learn more about Eric at AroundtheHouseOnline.com.
MORE's healthy eating expert Monica Metz knows a great comfort food to warm you up over winter: smoky sweet potato bisque. Get the recipe here.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >
It's official. Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five.More >
It's official. Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five.More >
A 16-year-old New Jersey boy armed with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend inside the home where they lived, authorities said Monday.More >
A 16-year-old New Jersey boy armed with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend inside the home where they lived, authorities said Monday.More >
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver along Highway 26 in Sandy Tuesday night.More >
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver along Highway 26 in Sandy Tuesday night.More >
Customers and employees of a pair of longtime Portland restaurants were left with many questions after the two spots abruptly closed for good over the holiday weekend.More >
Customers and employees of a pair of longtime Portland restaurants were left with many questions after the two spots abruptly closed for good over the holiday weekend.More >
Emergency crews responded to the 10500 block of Southwest River Road, south of Farmington Road, on Tuesday afternoon.More >
Emergency crews responded to the 10500 block of Southwest River Road, south of Farmington Road, on Tuesday afternoon.More >
Tuesday was Day 3 of the search for a Gresham man who disappeared near Larch Mountain in Clark County.More >
Tuesday was Day 3 of the search for a Gresham man who disappeared near Larch Mountain in Clark County.More >
It's been a little more than a year since an Oregon State Police trooper was shot in the line of duty and critically injured.More >
It's been a little more than a year since an Oregon State Police trooper was shot in the line of duty and critically injured.More >
In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."More >
In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."More >
Thomas S. Monson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Tuesday at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to a statement from the organization.More >
Thomas S. Monson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Tuesday at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to a statement from the organization.More >