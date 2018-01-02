Clark Co. deputies learn story behind headstones found outside apartment complex

Clark County deputies have learned the story behind a pair of headstones found outside an apartment complex.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Tuesday regarding headstones found face down on the ground at the Jaxson Court Apartments, 1016 N.E. 86th St. in the Hazel Dell area.

The headstones were near the dumpster at the apartment complex and deputies were told they had been at that location for at least six years, but they were only recently flipped over.

A Clark County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said they have learned that cemeteries and rock yards recycle damaged headstones, which is what happened in this case.

Deputies said it turns out both headstones were from a cemetery in Spokane, Washington. One was discarded due to being broken during delivery, while the other contained a misspelling.

