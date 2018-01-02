Coast Guard searching for Tualatin man last seen crabbing from kayak in Seaside

Police, firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a Tualatin man who was last seen crabbing from a kayak in Seaside.

Matthew Manley, 42, was reported missing at 2:45 p.m. Monday. He had been crabbing near the mouth of the Seaside Estuary.

Police did a visual search of the area, but did not find Manley or his kayak. Seaside Fire & Rescue assisted with a shore search on both sides of the estuary, but there were no signs of Manley, his crab pot or kayak.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with sweeping the area and searching for Manley through the evening hours by helicopter and boat.

Coast Guard crews from Sector Columbia River and Station Cape Disappointment continued searching the area Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Guy Knight with the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.

“The city of Seaside reminds those recreating in and around open waters to use extreme caution. Water temperatures are near 50 degrees and can result in hypothermia in a very short amount of time. Let someone know if you are planning to be around the water. Please observe proper safety and use a flotation device around the ocean and rivers,” according to a statement from the Seaside Police Department.

