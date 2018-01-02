Police searching for serial robbery suspect who has struck throughout metro area

Police are searching for a serial robbery suspect wanted in connection to cases in Beaverton, Tigard, Portland and Washington County over the last two months.

The Beaverton Police Department released two surveillance images of the suspect Tuesday.

The suspect first targeted the Breeze Cafe on the 14300 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard on Nov. 15, 2017. During the robbery, the suspect showed a handgun in his waistband. He was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, orange baseball hat, blue jeans, black shoes and black gloves.

"He asked if I had kids and I said I did and he said that he did too and he couldn't afford to feed them. So I don't know if he was trying to justify why he was doing this or what," said Felicia Smith, who works at Breeze Cafe.

Smith says the man had been gambling for a short time when he left the machines and came to the front counter.

"He pulled this mask thing up over his face, asked me for a pack of cigarettes," Smith explained.

She rang the cigarettes up and that's when she says the man slid her a lengthy note.

"It said something to the gist of 'I have a gun, don't look down, or don't look down for too long or something.' It was way too long for me to read," said Smith.

Smith says the thief was shaky and hesitant but she did as he asked for fear he really may have a gun.

The second robbery in Beaverton occurred at Richard’s Deli on the 6100 block of Southwest Murray Boulevard on Dec. 22. The suspect again showed a handgun in his waistband. He was wearing gloves, camouflage pants, a green jacket with tan shoulders, a black and white stocking hat and a black ski mask covering his face.

The suspect is described as a white man around 30 years old.

Beaverton police said he has been connected to additional incidents at Bulldog Deli on the 7300 block of Southwest Garden Home Road in Portland, UU Yogurt on the 8100 block of Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway in Washington County and Tan Republic on the 14200 block of Southwest Barrow Road in Tigard.

The suspect did not commit a robbery at Tan Republic, according to police, and he may have been scared off while in the business.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the clothing the suspect was wearing in the surveillance images released Tuesday.

Smith also hopes someone knows who the suspect is and will give police a call.

"Hopefully, yeah. I hope so but, I mean, it has been awhile so I don't know the odds of that," said Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department at 503-629-0111 and reference case 17-3190831.

