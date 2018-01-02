Oregon State running back Ryan Nall declares for NFL Draft - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon State running back Ryan Nall declares for NFL Draft

Posted: Updated:
Oregon State University running back Ryan Nall rushes for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the 2016 Civil War game in Corvallis (KPTV file image) Oregon State University running back Ryan Nall rushes for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the 2016 Civil War game in Corvallis (KPTV file image)
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State University running back Ryan Nall announced he has declared for the NFL Draft.

In a statement released Tuesday, Nall said, “It is with the love and support of my family, friends and girlfriend that I am able to make this difficult, yet important decision.”

Nall, who is from Sandy, thanked the coaches who were at OSU during his time with the Beavers, and expressed his optimism for new head coach Jonathan Smith.

“Regardless of what my future holds, I will always bleed orange and black,” Nall said. 

Nall will forego his senior season to enter the NFL. He leaves OSU ranked eighth in school history with 2,216 rushing yards. His average of 5.8 yards per carry ties him with J.J. Young for the best mark in OSU history.

Nall was also a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.