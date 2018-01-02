Oregon State running back Ryan Nall declares for NFL Draft

Oregon State University running back Ryan Nall rushes for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the 2016 Civil War game in Corvallis (KPTV file image)

Oregon State University running back Ryan Nall announced he has declared for the NFL Draft.

In a statement released Tuesday, Nall said, “It is with the love and support of my family, friends and girlfriend that I am able to make this difficult, yet important decision.”

Nall, who is from Sandy, thanked the coaches who were at OSU during his time with the Beavers, and expressed his optimism for new head coach Jonathan Smith.

“Regardless of what my future holds, I will always bleed orange and black,” Nall said.

I’ve known Ryan since he was a HS standout in this state & it’s been impressive watching him develop into an outstanding young man w/ a tremendous future. BeaverNation should be proud of what he accomplished & I’m confident he will be a tremendous representative of Oregon State. https://t.co/ICDLomGlWw — Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) January 2, 2018

Nall will forego his senior season to enter the NFL. He leaves OSU ranked eighth in school history with 2,216 rushing yards. His average of 5.8 yards per carry ties him with J.J. Young for the best mark in OSU history.

Nall was also a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection.

Running back Ryan Nall has declared for the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Kkt8gkYZEQ — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) January 2, 2018

