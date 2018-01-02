Portland Timbers acquire Costa Rican central defender Julio Casc - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Timbers acquire Costa Rican central defender Julio Cascante

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Timbers have acquired Costa Rican central defender Julio Cascante, the club announced Tuesday.

Cascante comes from Costa Rican Primera Division side Deportiva Saprissa, utilizing targeted allocation money for the transfer. Cascante will be added to the Timbers’ roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.

Cascante, 24, has 107 professional appearances with 93 starts since making his professional debut in 2011 at the age of 18 years old.

“We have monitored his progress for over a year, and have targeted him to help strengthen our backline. Julio brings an intense focus and awareness to the game and possesses a number of characteristics we believe will help propel him to the next level in his career,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers.

Cascante will occupy an international slot for the Timbers.

