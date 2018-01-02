Sheriff: Oregon man armed with ax threatened to kill people at family dinner

A man armed with an ax became upset during a family dinner and threatened to kill people in Umatilla County, according to deputies.

A deputy responded to a domestic disturbance report on Baxter Road in Hermiston at 10:46 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses said Kacey Pankey, 26, of Umatilla, threatened to injure and kill multiple people with an ax during a family dinner.

A family member fought with Pankey and took away the ax before anyone was injured, according to deputies.

Family members called 911 and reported concern that Pankey may gain access to other weapons, including guns.

A deputy spotted Pankey leaving the home with a woman driving a white Subaru. The deputy stopped the car and said Pankey got out and initially failed to comply with commands, before he was eventually taken into custody.

Pankey was arrested on charges of domestic violence attempted assault, domestic violence menacing, domestic violence coercion and recklessly endangering another.

