Albany police investigating thefts of heavy equipment including trucks, trailer, wood chipper

Police are investigating the thefts of heavy equipment in Albany.

Officers responded to two theft reports and a burglary between Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

“You feel violated,” Paul Myers, manager of Albany Rental said. “I mean, I’ve been here for 17 and a half years, this is like my second home.”

Myers said someone recently broke into Albany Rental. He said the thief loaded up one of their work trucks with as much equipment as they could get their hands on.

“Battery chargers, grease guns,” Myers said. “That tool box wasn’t locked so they completely emptied that tool box over there.”

He said they then took off in a truck, even driving through a gate.

“It’s a big impact on a small business,” Myers said. “We’re figuring at least $200,000 right now.”

Gary Carlson, Park Maintenance Supervisor for the City of Albany’s Parks and Rec Department, describes a similar story.

“We came in and lost three pieces of large equipment that day,” Carlson said.

Carlson said it happened on Christmas Eve and the thieves took a stump grinder and an equipment trailer. He said they did that, by loading up one of their work trucks and taking off in it.

“It’s like how could they do that to us,” Carlson said.

He said three days later, thieves were back again. This time he said they took another truck and a wood chipper.

“Right now, we’re just about $100,000 dollars and we’re a very small park district,” Carlson said. “It hurts.”

With big equipment going missing in Albany in a matter of days, police think it could be connected.

“We’re hardworking people trying to make a living and, you know, it’s not right for stuff to be taking from us by someone who is just floating through life and helping themselves,” said Myers.

One of the Parks and Rec trucks was recovered just north of Albany, but the remaining stolen items have not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department Detective Unit at 541-917-7686.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.