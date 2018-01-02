Sheriff: Woman attempting to pass another vehicle dies in head-on crash near Hillsboro

A driver died in a head-on crash in the Hillsboro area Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 10500 block of Southwest River Road, south of Farmington Road, at around 3 p.m.

Investigators said 55-year-old Kimberly Clowdus of Hillsboro was driving a 1994 Toyota Tercel north on River Road when she attempted to pass another vehicle.

Clowdus hit a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Suburban.

Clowdus was pronounced dead at the scene. The 32-year-old woman driving the Suburban was taken to the hospital with apparent minor injuries, according to deputies.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Southwest River Road was closed from Farmington Road to the roundabout at Highway 210 until shortly after 5 p.m.

