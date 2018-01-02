Search continues for Gresham man missing in Clark County

Tuesday was Day 3 of the search for a Gresham man who disappeared near Larch Mountain in Clark County.

Authorities said 27-year-old Vadim Mukhin was camping with his friends and family about 10 miles outside of Yacolt when he walked away to try to get cell service and never came back.

On Saturday night, Mukhin was camping with several other people at the Sunset Falls campground in the Larch Mountain area. His relatives said he walked down the main road to find a cell signal around 6 p.m., and that's the last anyone saw of him.

Volunteer search teams scoured the area again Tuesday looking for Mukhin. There's still no sign of him, but his family told FOX 12 they found his beige and white jacket and his white jeans.

Family members said that when Mukhin isn't on mission trips, he works as a truck driver, adding that he's a wonderful person who makes everyone laugh.

Sister-in-law Yana Mukhin told FOX 12 finding his clothing without him was tough news to take in.

"it's very hard, but at the same time, we're getting somewhere," she said. "Not finding anything is also hard too, but finding something give us hope that at least we're getting closer somewhere."

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is also using a drone to search for Mukhin. Volunteers and deputies are done for the night, but they will resume searching Wednesday morning.

