Firefighters, Coast Guard rescue 19-year-old from cove near Depo - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters, Coast Guard rescue 19-year-old from cove near Depoe Bay

Posted: Updated:
Image: Depoe Bay Fire District Image: Depoe Bay Fire District
Image: Depoe Bay Fire District Image: Depoe Bay Fire District
DEPOE BAY, OR (KPTV) -

Depoe Bay Fire District firefighters and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a 19-year-old who was experiencing a medial issue in a cove near Depoe Bay.

Firefighters responded to the area known as Big Whale Cove at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday. They located the patient and determined the best way to get him out would be by helicopter.

A Coast Guard crew from Newport responded to the scene.

Firefighters and Pacific West Ambulance workers stabilized the man while the helicopter crew landed on a reef.

Firefighters credited Mother Nature for low tide, which allowed the helicopter to land safely in the area.

The patient was flown to the hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.