Wife posts update on OSP trooper critically injured in Christmas Day shooting

It's been a little more than a year since an Oregon State Police trooper was shot in the line of duty and critically injured.

Trooper Nic Cederberg was shot on Christmas Day in 2016. He spent 48 days in the hospital before being to go home with his wife, Hayley.

Hayley says doctors originally said there was a chance he would never walk again, but now, he is thriving.

Hayley posted an update on Facebook and the Oregon State Police shared it on Tuesday. She says it has been a tough, emotional year of recovery but they are getting through it together.

Her message reads, in part:

"This past year was traumatic, emotional, depressing, challenging, inspirational, awe-inspiring, and miraculous all at the same time. When we are submerged in this life of surgeries, doctor's visits, physical therapy, medications, and the challenges of day to day tasks, it's easy to get lost in it and not appreciate just how far we've come." "We have both changed to our core after what happened last year, and I believe in such a good way.. it's an amazing feeling to appreciate every minute of every day, and to be able to watch my biggest inspiration fight each day to do what most of us take for granted. He never gives up. When he shows that kind of strength, I know we will be okay."

Hayley said on Dec. 25, 2017, they decided to focus on the future and not talk about the shooting. She says:

"He laughed most of the night and we created all new Christmas memories. The next day we allowed ourselves to talk about it. In Nic's true fashion, he made jokes and said "Christmas is a lot more fun when you're not getting shot..this is great."

Hayley says they want to thank everyone for their support over the past year, even from people they have never met. She ended her Facebook post saying, "Hopefully it just keeps going up from here."

